CM Vijayan's media meet to outline govt’s achievements sparks uproar

Kollam, March 30 (IANS) With the Assembly election campaign at its peak, dramatic scenes and open confrontation marked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Monday press conference, turning what was meant to highlight governance into a political flashpoint.

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The Chief Minister, who addressed the media to outline the government’s development achievements and counter opposition charges, faced an unusual protest from journalists.

They alleged selective access, accusing him of prioritising questions from pro CPI(M) outlets while sidelining the wider press.

Tensions escalated when CM Vijayan answered just three questions, two from Kairali and one from Deshabhimani and attempted to conclude the interaction, stating that time was up and further questions could be taken the next day.

As he walked out, journalists raised a collective protest. “This is not right, Chief Minister… it is not enough to answer only Kairali (CPI(M)-backed TV channel) and Deshabhimani - the party organ,” reporters said, questioning the very purpose of inviting the media if broader questions were not entertained.

Amid mounting pressure, CM Vijayan returned to the dais, resumed his seat, and took more questions.

He maintained that journalists should ask questions rather than merely hold them in mind and reiterated that the session was being curtailed due to time constraints.

He also said he had not discriminated between media houses while responding.

The press meet had already gained traction after a previous remark by the Chief Minister, where he reportedly dismissed a journalist raising questions on an alleged SDPI-CPI(M) deal, saying the person “had some issue”.

At Monday’s briefing, too, journalists attempted to press him on the same allegation, among other matters.

The episode triggered sharp reactions.

Journalists accused the Chief Minister of evading scrutiny while advocating public debate.

The opposition, meanwhile, alleged that Vijayan, who recently released a 10-year report card, was wary of questions exposing shortcomings.

The controversy has spilled onto social media, where critics pointed to a contradiction between issuing debate challenges and limiting media engagement.

With campaigning entering its final stretch, the incident risks shaping voter perception, placing not just development claims but also the government’s media approach under the spotlight.

The Chief Minister is expected to meet the media again on Tuesday, making his response keenly watched.

Incidentally, over the years, CM Vijayan met the media officially very few times. When he took over in 2016, he cancelled the weekly post-cabinet media interaction, a practice which had been in vogue since the late fifties.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan has gone on record saying that once they come to power after the results on May 4, the new UDF Chief Minister will certainly meet the media at least once in 10 days.

--IANS

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