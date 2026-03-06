CM Vijayan urges PM Modi to intervene as Gulf flights shortage strands many

Thiruvananthapuram, March 6 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking urgent intervention to address the difficulties faced by a large number of Indian expatriates stranded in Gulf countries due to a shortage of flights and soaring ticket prices.

In a letter sent to the Prime Minister, Vijayan highlighted the distress faced by thousands of Indians, including a large number of Keralites, who are unable to return home from countries in the Gulf region due to the limited availability of both chartered and scheduled flights.

The Chief Minister urged the Union Government to immediately engage with airline operators to resume and increase flight services from the GCC countries to India, particularly to priority destinations and Tier-2 cities where many returning expatriates need to travel.

Pointing out the plight of vulnerable travellers, Vijayan suggested the creation of a centralised registration system through Indian diplomatic missions or a dedicated online portal.

Such a system, he said, would help authorities identify and prioritise the repatriation of the most vulnerable categories, including the sick, elderly, pregnant women, children and those facing financial distress.

The Chief Minister also requested that State governments be kept informed about the repatriation arrangements so that they can facilitate the reception and provide necessary support to returning passengers upon arrival in India.

Another major concern raised in the letter was the steep increase in ticket fares for chartered flights operating between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and India.

Vijayan pointed out that several airline operators were charging excessively inflated fares, sometimes several times higher than normal prices, making travel unaffordable for many expatriates.

He urged the Union Government to intervene and regulate ticket prices by engaging directly with airline companies to prevent exploitation during the ongoing crisis.

The letter also drew attention to the difficulties faced by Indians on tourist and visit visas in Gulf countries who require assistance to return home.

In addition, many Indian travellers who were using major Gulf airports such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Kuwait as transit hubs have been stranded mid-journey following sudden flight cancellations and airspace closures.

Vijayan requested the Centre to establish a dedicated helpline or registration channel specifically for such transit passengers, noting that many of them lack accommodation, luggage or local contacts in the countries where they are stranded.

--IANS

sg/svn