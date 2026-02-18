CM Vijayan terms The Kerala Story sequel 'hate campaign' against state

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 18 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday criticised the reported release of a sequel to the film The Kerala Story, alleging that it was part of a deliberate attempt to spread hatred against the state and undermine its secular fabric.

Read More

In a statement, Vijayan said the first part of the film contained “blatant falsehoods, communal propaganda and anti-Kerala narratives,” and claimed that it had been rejected by the people of the state.

He alleged that the film, presented as a creative work, sought to project a distorted and negative image of Kerala.

“Kerala responded by asserting the ‘real Kerala story’, one rooted in fraternity and secularism,” the Chief Minister said.

Vijayan further alleged that organisations aligned with the Sangh Parivar had amplified the narrative surrounding the film and portrayed inter-faith marriages as communal conspiracies and instances of forced conversion.

He said Kerala has a long tradition of communal harmony and alleged that attempts to portray the state negatively were part of a larger campaign.

Describing the reported sequel as part of a sustained misinformation effort, the Chief Minister said attempts to depict Kerala as a centre of extremism should be resisted.

“Those who seek to poison the peace and social cohesion of our land are the real adversaries of Kerala,” he said.

The Chief Minister also questioned the standards applied in granting screening permissions, referring to an earlier instance in which, he claimed, a film titled Beef had allegedly faced denial of exhibition clearance, while other films containing divisive content were allowed to be screened.

He said Kerala continues to perform strongly on development indicators and maintains a record of communal harmony and social coexistence.

“False propaganda cannot erode Kerala’s secular foundation,” Vijayan said, urging people to uphold constitutional values and reject attempts to create division.

Calling for unity, he urged citizens to counter misinformation with facts and reaffirm the state’s commitment to secularism and social harmony.

“Kerala is our pride. Truth must prevail over falsehood. We must stand together for that,” he said.

--IANS

sg/pgh