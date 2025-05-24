CM Vijayan skips NITI Aayog meeting, to meet Nitin Gadkari next month over NH fiasco

Thiruvananthapuram, May 24 (IANS) While Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan could not attend the NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi on Saturday, he will now visit the national capital early next month to meet Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to discuss the grave issue of the now crumbling under-construction NH-66.

His decision to travel to Delhi comes soon after the Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan demanded a thorough probe into the crumbling under-construction NH 66.

"In 2011-2016, when the Palarivattom Bridge developed some cracks, Vijayan created a hue and cry, after which the IUML leader and then State PWD Minister ended up as accused in a vigilance case. Now, with the NH-66 crumbling in around 100 places, Vijayan is silent and has not said a word against the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the Centre," said Satheesan.

"Ever since the NH 66 construction started, both Vijayan and State PWD Minister P. A. Mohammed Riyas were speaking from the rooftops about this NH 66 and claimed that if not for them, this would not have happened. Riyas was engaged in posting reels about how he has been closely following the progress and about the numerous meetings that were chaired by CM Vijayan to ensure the NH 66 works in full steam following all protocols," said Satheesan.

"But after the first crack surfaced early this week, neither Vijayan nor Riyas have said anything. They were taking credit all the time, but now they say they have done no wrong. A detailed probe has to be announced," said Satheesan.

Cracks have surfaced at several places in Thrissur, Malappuram and Kasargode, and the local population in these areas are up in arms.

The Centre, by now, has appointed a three-member team led by former IIT Delhi professor K. R. Rao, who has been asked to submit a detailed report, while action has been taken against the Hyderabad-based KNR Constructions Limited, consultants to the project Highway Engineering Company and two top officials.

On Thursday, the Kerala High Court asked the NHAI to give a detailed report on what happened and what is going to be the way forward.

But the Vijayan government, which till Monday, claimed this was their pet project, has gone into a shell.

--IANS

sg/svn