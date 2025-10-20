CM Vijayan govt's Special Assembly Session on Kerala Day likely to see a welfare push

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 20 (IANS) Kerala Day, observed on November 1 to mark the formation of the state in 1956, is set to take on added political significance this year. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government of Kerala has convened a special one-day sitting of the 140-member Kerala Legislative Assembly on that day, with expectations running high that Vijayan will unveil key populist measures ahead of the upcoming local body polls.

The session comes as the government faces mounting political heat over multiple issues, notably the ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged Sabarimala gold scam.

The Opposition — led by the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party — has intensified demands for a national agency probe and the resignation of Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan and officials of the Travancore Devaswom Board.

Against this backdrop, the one-day sitting is expected to serve as a platform for the government to reset the political narrative.

Sources indicated that CM Vijayan is likely to announce a hike in monthly social welfare pensions from Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,800, benefiting around six million beneficiaries across the state.

The government is also expected to signal a further increase closer to the Assembly elections due in April–May next year, making it a key plank of its welfare agenda.

The timing of the session is politically crucial, with local body polls scheduled to be completed before the fourth week of December.

A welfare push could help the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) shore up its support base amid criticism on issues ranging from temple administration to allegations of corruption.

Meanwhile Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan expressed his ire that there was no communication according to assembly precedence that the Opposition was not taken into confidence while calling a special session.

Incidentally, the recent short session of the assembly that ended early this month ended in chaos and dramatic scenes with the treasury and the opposition benches in a free for all and with tempers running high, it remains to be seen if it will be another chaotic day.

