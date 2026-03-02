CM Vijayan expresses solidarity as Gulf crisis triggers concern among Malayali families

Thiruvananthapuram, March 2 (IANS) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday expressed deep concern over the emerging crisis in the Gulf region, stating that the developments have caused widespread anxiety among Malayali families both abroad and in Kerala.

More than 2.5 million Keralites are estimated to be residing in various Middle East countries.

In a statement, Vijayan described the Gulf nations as a “second home” for Kerala, built on the hard work and dedication of lakhs of expatriates over several decades.

“Every development in the Gulf resonates in the hearts of Malayalis and in households across Kerala. It is no exaggeration to say that almost every family in the state has at least one member connected to the Gulf,” he said.

At this challenging juncture, the Chief Minister conveyed Kerala’s heartfelt solidarity with the governments and people of the Gulf nations.

He expressed hope that peace and stability would prevail in the region and that the authorities concerned would overcome the crisis through wise and humane decisions rooted in mutual understanding.

Addressing expatriate Keralites directly, Vijayan urged them to strictly adhere to the instructions issued by the authorities and local administrations in their respective countries of residence.

He also advised them to remain in constant touch with Indian embassies and consulates and to rely only on official communications for updates.

The Chief Minister cautioned against believing or spreading unverified news and rumours.

“Baseless reports and misinformation should neither be trusted nor circulated. Unnecessary panic must not be spread through social media or any other means,” he said.

Recalling Kerala’s collective resilience in the face of past adversities, Vijayan said Malayalis have consistently overcome major crises by standing together in a spirit of mutual care and solidarity.

“It is this unity that is required at this moment as well,” he added.

The state government, he said, stands in full support of expatriates and their families in Kerala.

The government is in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety of Non-Resident Keralites and is intervening at all possible levels.

Necessary assistance is being facilitated through NORKA, and members of the Loka Kerala Sabha in the Gulf have been requested to maintain continuous engagement in relief and support efforts.

