CM Vijayan chairs emergency meet as Middle East tensions escalate, assures full support to NRKs

Thiruvananthapuram, March 3 (IANS) With tensions rising in the Middle East amid the Israel-US and Iran conflict, Kerala has moved to proactively assess the safety of its expatriate population, particularly in the Gulf.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday night chaired an online meeting of representatives of the Gulf region in the Loka Kerala Sabha, underscoring that safeguarding Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) remains the state government’s top priority.

Describing the situation as one that demands unity, he said this was a time for expatriates to set aside differences and act collectively.

He expressed satisfaction at the coordinated response from the Malayali diaspora so far, even as anxieties persist over the evolving security landscape in the region.

The state has formally alerted the Centre on the need to ensure the safety of Indian expatriates and to facilitate travel for those requiring urgent return.

"Kerala will extend all possible support within its mandate," Vijayan said.

Key concerns, including flight cancellations, refund delays, exorbitant ticket fares, the possibility of chartered services and the plight of transit passengers stranded at Gulf airports, will be brought before the Union government.

The Chief Minister also pointed to the Gulf’s deep trade and commercial linkages with India, cautioning that any prolonged instability could have economic ripple effects back home, potentially impacting livelihoods and supply chains in Kerala.

Representatives attending the meeting said that while there is palpable concern over the conflict, the situation in their respective countries remains calm, and there is no immediate atmosphere of panic.

However, they highlighted practical challenges such as expatriates needing emergency travel, students required to return home for examinations, passengers stranded due to cancelled flights, and those stuck on transit visas.

The Chief Minister urged expatriates to strictly adhere to advisories issued by local authorities and Indian embassies, and to refrain from spreading or acting on unverified information.

He assured that the state would intervene wherever feasible to ease the difficulties faced by Keralites abroad during the crisis.

Over 2.5 million Keralaites eke out their living in the various Middle East countries.

