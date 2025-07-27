CM Stalin urges Centre to release SSA funds, reiterates commitment to two language policy

Chennai, July 27 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has urged the Central government to immediately release the state's pending share of over Rs 2,100 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and reaffirmed the state's commitment to the two-language formula of Tamil and English.

In a memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Saturday, CM Stalin highlighted that the state continues to oppose the three-language formula prescribed under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

"Tamil Nadu has consistently expressed its contrarian views on the three-language policy and will adhere to its long-standing two-language formula," the memorandum said, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

CM Stalin, who is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai after experiencing dizziness on July 21, had approved the memorandum before it was formally handed over to the Prime Minister during his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu.

The memorandum urged the Prime Minister to clear the Centre's share of Rs 2,151.59 crore for the year 2024–25 under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme and release the first instalment for 2025-26.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the Centre not to make this fund release conditional upon Tamil Nadu signing the PM SHRI agreement, which the state has reservations about.

"The non-sanctioning of the required funds affects the future of lakhs of students," the Chief Minister noted, emphasising the importance of timely disbursal for the state's education sector. The memorandum also raised other key demands, including the Centre's approval for the proposed metro rail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai, to be implemented under a 50:50 cost-sharing model between the state and the Centre.

He further called for the expedited implementation of pending railway infrastructure projects and an increase in suburban rail services in Chennai to ease commuter pressure.

Raising concern over the repeated arrests of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, the Chief Minister sought a lasting diplomatic resolution to the issue and requested immediate steps for the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen and their boats currently in Sri Lankan custody.

Prime Minister Modi is in Tamil Nadu on a two-day visit to inaugurate key development projects and participate in cultural events.

--IANS

aal/svn