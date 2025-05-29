CM Stalin to virtually inaugurate permanent housing for displaced Irular families in Ranipet

Chennai, May 29 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will virtually inaugurate newly-built houses for 41 displaced Irular families at Melpakkam village near Arakkonam in Ranipet district on Thursday.

The initiative provides permanent rehabilitation to the tribal families who lost their land to a road widening project.

In 2023, the State Highways Department acquired patta lands earlier allotted to these families by the district administration for expanding the Kancheepuram–Arakkonam–Tiruttani Road (SH-58).

As compensation, the department committed to providing new land and constructing houses at a total cost of ₹6.32 crore.

Each house, built at a cost of ₹10.70 lakh, spans 355 square feet and includes a living room, bedroom, kitchen and attached toilet.

The new residential enclave also features a community hall with a capacity of 100 people, an Anganwadi centre, a small temple, and a protective compound wall.

To ensure essential amenities, a 30,000-litre overhead tank has been installed for drinking water supply.

Internal roads have been paved with bitumen to facilitate smooth vehicular movement, especially during medical emergencies.

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi, who inspected the site along with District Collector J.U. Chandrakala, interacted with the families and urged them to prioritise education by enrolling their children in nearby schools.

He also instructed officials to plant fruit-bearing saplings across the housing area to provide shade and supplementary income in the future.

The relocation and housing effort is closely linked to a major infrastructure project — the widening of SH-58 — as part of the Chennai–Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor, under the Centre’s East Coast Economic Corridor (ECEC).

The ECEC aims to connect key coastal cities including Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, Chennai, and Kanyakumari to promote industrial growth.

Funded by the Asian Development Bank, the highway upgrade covers a 41.77 km stretch between Kancheepuram and Tiruttani.

The road has been expanded into a 10-metre-wide two-lane corridor with stormwater drains, footpaths, 18 small bridges, and 124 culverts.

The project cost is estimated at ₹359.06 crore and has been under development since mid-2021.

The initiative represents a balanced approach to infrastructure development and social responsibility, ensuring affected communities are not left behind in the path of progress.

