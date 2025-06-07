CM Stalin to lay foundation stone for Rs 1,800 cr Adyar river restoration project in September

Chennai, June 7 (IANS) In a major step towards environmental rejuvenation and urban resilience, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to lay the foundation stone in September for the ambitious Adyar River Restoration Project (ARRP).

The Rs 1,800 crore initiative aims to revive the 44-kilometre-long Adyar River, which originates in Guduvanchery and flows through Tambaram, Tiruneermalai, Manapakkam, Alandur, and Saidapet before draining into the Bay of Bengal.

The project will be executed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model using the Hybrid Annuity Mode.

Funding includes Rs 1,500 crore mobilised through the Chennai Rivers Restoration Company Ltd. and an additional Rs 300 crore from the Tamil Nadu state government.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for ARRP is currently under preparation and is expected to be submitted by August.

The report is being developed following a comprehensive joint inspection involving experts from the Industries Department, academic researchers, and technical specialists. This collaborative assessment is focussed on identifying feasible interventions and technical specifications required for the river’s restoration.

Key components of the project include the construction of designated Sewage Treatment plants (STPs), elimination of illegal sewage outflows, flood mitigation measures, and the development of eco-friendly public spaces along the riverbanks.

The overarching goal is to restore the river’s ecological health while enhancing water quality and making the riverfront accessible and beneficial for local communities.

As part of the river restoration process, significant progress has also been made in the rehabilitation of families residing along the riverbanks.

Of the 9,539 families identified for resettlement, 6,253 have already been relocated to tenements built by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB).

Housing units for the remaining 3,286 families have been completed and are ready for occupation.

In May, a major relocation effort saw 916 families from the Anakaputhur area shifted to TNUHDB housing sites in Perumbakkam, Keerapakkam, and Thailavaram.

Once completed, the Adyar River Restoration Project is expected to serve as a model for sustainable urban river management, enhancing Chennai’s climate resilience while improving the quality of life for its residents.

