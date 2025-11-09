CM Stalin to launch Rs 767 crore Pudukkottai projects, inaugurate senior citizen facility in Tiruchi tomorrow

Chennai, Nov 9 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will embark on a one-day visit to Pudukkottai and Tiruchi districts on Monday, where he is slated to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a host of welfare projects and social infrastructure initiatives aimed at improving public amenities and care services.

According to an official release, CM Stalin will begin his tour in the Pudukkottai district in the morning, where he will lay the foundation stone for several major projects worth an estimated Rs 767 crore.

The event will be held at Mookambigai College of Engineering in Keeranur, where he will also inaugurate a range of completed development works implemented under various State schemes.

These projects are expected to enhance connectivity, public infrastructure, and service delivery across the region.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister will travel to Tiruchi district to inaugurate an "Anbu Solai", a modern-day day-care facility for senior citizens designed to promote physical, emotional, and social well-being.

The centre, offering recreation, yoga, and library facilities, also provides nutritious meals, tiffin, and physiotherapy sessions administered by trained professionals.

The Anbu Solai initiative, launched by the State government as part of its elderly welfare mission, has been gaining steady momentum across Tamil Nadu.

Each of the ten municipal corporations, including Coimbatore, Dindigul, Erode, Madurai, Salem, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchi, Tiruppur, and Vellore, currently hosts two such centres.

Industrial hubs like Ranipet and Krishnagiri have one each. In the Greater Chennai Corporation limits, three Anbu Solai centres are already functioning in Sholinganallur, Tondiarpet, and Virugambakkam.

Officials said the initiative aims to provide dignified daytime engagement for the elderly, many of whom live alone or have limited mobility.

With the launch of the Tiruchi facility, the government plans to scale up similar centres to all major towns and municipalities over the next year.

