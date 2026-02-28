CM Stalin to launch Rs 1,500 monthly incentive for village temple priests at Mylapore today

Chennai, Feb 28 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin will participate in a major conference of village temple priests in Mylapore, Chennai, on Saturday, where he is set to distribute welfare assistance and launch a new monthly incentive scheme for priests.

The event, organised under the aegis of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department, will focus on the welfare of priests serving in village temples, particularly those located in areas inhabited by Adi Dravidar and tribal communities that are not under direct administrative control.

The department has been implementing a series of measures aimed at improving infrastructure in such temples and enhancing the social security of priests.

Since assuming office in 2021, Stalin has significantly expanded financial support for the renovation of temples in Adi Dravidar and tribal habitations.

The assistance for temple restoration was increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.50 lakh per temple. So far, financial aid amounting to Rs 106.25 crore has been disbursed to nearly 5,000 temples, with renovation works progressing across the State.

In addition to infrastructure development, the government has stepped up welfare measures for village temple priests. The monthly pension for eligible priests was enhanced to Rs 4,000. Furthermore, a dedicated Village Temple Priests Welfare Board was constituted to provide a range of benefits, including educational scholarships for children, marriage assistance, family welfare funds, pensions, and family pensions.

At Saturday's conference, the Chief Minister will formally inaugurate a new scheme providing a monthly incentive of Rs 1,500 to village temple priests.

He is also expected to outline the government's broader vision for strengthening rural temple administration and ensuring social and financial security for priests and their families.

HR and CE Minister P. K. Sekar Babu, senior officials of the department, Chennai Corporation Mayor R. Priya, Members of Parliament, and Members of the Legislative Assembly are expected to attend the event.

The conference is seen as part of the State government's continued outreach to grassroots religious functionaries and its effort to combine heritage conservation with inclusive welfare initiatives.

