CM Stalin to launch campaign on March 31, DMK manifesto on Sunday

Chennai, March 28 (IANS) Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will unveil its election manifesto on Sunday and launch its statewide campaign on March 31, signalling a decisive push ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

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The announcement came as Stalin released the DMK’s list of 164 candidates for the April 23 polls.

Highlighting the party’s emphasis on representation and qualifications, CM Stalin said the candidate list reflects a blend of experience, education, and fresh talent. Of the 164 candidates, 125 are graduates, underscoring the party’s focus on educational background, while 18 are women.

Among the nominees, seven hold PhDs, 15 are doctors, 17 have engineering degrees, and 29 possess law degrees.

In a significant step towards organisational renewal, CM Stalin said more than 60 new faces have been given the opportunity to contest.

“We have ensured a balance between experience and youth. These candidates represent the aspirations of the people and the future direction of the party,” he said.

Addressing criticism over the delay in announcing candidates -- especially after rivals such as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam released their lists earlier -- CM Stalin defended the timing, citing the need for extensive consultations within the alliance.

“Many asked why we had not released our list earlier. We have a broad alliance. We spoke patiently with all partners, ensured their satisfaction, reached agreements, and finalised the list carefully,” he said.

CM Stalin emphasised that unity within the alliance is now the top priority.

“This is the time to bring everyone together. The DMK has formed a grand alliance, and we are moving forward with collective strength,” he added.

He further noted that preparations for the Assembly elections began immediately after the parliamentary polls, reflecting the party’s early planning and strategic approach.

With the manifesto set to be unveiled and the campaign scheduled to begin on March 31, the DMK is gearing up for an intense electoral contest with a comprehensive strategy and a diverse slate of candidates.

--IANS

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