CM Stalin to launch 'Anbukkarangal' initiative for orphaned children on Anna's birth anniversary

Chennai, Sep 14 (IANS) On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and DMK founder C. N. Annadurai, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will launch a new welfare initiative titled 'Anbukkarangal' in Chennai on Monday (September 15).

The programme aims to provide sustained financial support to children who have lost their parents, ensuring they continue their education without disruption.

According to an official statement, under the scheme, each eligible child will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,000 until they complete 18 years. This support is designed to help them pursue and complete their school education, preventing dropouts caused by financial hardship.

The beneficiaries include children who have lost both parents, as well as those with a single surviving parent who is unable to support their education.

The 'Anbukkarangal' initiative is part of the broader 'Thayumanavar' scheme of the Tamil Nadu government, which was introduced to extend livelihood and welfare support to those living in poverty.

By specifically focusing on the education of vulnerable children, the government seeks to create opportunities for higher education and skill development once school studies are completed.

The Chief Minister will formally inaugurate the initiative at a special function scheduled to be held at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai.

Alongside the launch, CM Stalin will also distribute laptops to students, further underlining the State's focus on bridging the digital divide and equipping youth with the tools needed for modern education.

In addition to launching the scheme, the Chief Minister will pay floral tributes to Anna at his statue on Anna Salai in Chennai at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Several Ministers, MLAs and party functionaries are expected to accompany the Chief Minister in honouring the late leader, who played a pivotal role in shaping Tamil Nadu's political and social history.

Officials said the scheme reflects the State's continuing commitment to Anna's ideals of social justice and upliftment of the underprivileged.

With a combination of financial assistance, educational support and future skill-building initiatives, 'Anbukkarangal' is expected to serve as a lifeline for many children, giving them not just stability during their formative years but also hope for a better future.

