CM Stalin to launch 25 ‘Anbu Cholai’ recreation centres for senior citizens today

Chennai, Nov 10 (IANS) Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate 25 Anbu Cholai -- Senior Citizens’ Recreation and Resource Centres -- across Tiruchirappalli district on Monday.

The initiative, established at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore, is part of the Tamil Nadu government’s efforts to enhance the quality of life and social engagement of elderly citizens.

Aimed at promoting physical, mental, and emotional well-being among senior citizens, the Anbu Cholai centres function as day-care facilities providing opportunities for companionship, recreation, and community participation.

Each centre has been designed with adequate space, amenities, and accessibility features to support elderly users. Activities such as reading, yoga, cultural interactions, indoor games, and counselling will be facilitated by trained personnel.

According to officials, the project stems from Chief Minister Stalin’s directive to create inclusive and supportive environments for the elderly, especially those living alone or away from families.

The centres will operate during daytime hours and offer nutritious refreshments, health monitoring, and wellness programmes in collaboration with the Social Welfare and Health Departments.

Before the inaugural event, the Chief Minister is scheduled to attend a private function at the residence of Srirangam MLA Palaniyandi. Later, he will travel to the Pudukkottai district to lay the foundation stone for various developmental projects amounting to Rs 767 crore. The event will take place at the Mookambigai College of Engineering in Keeranur, where CM Stalin will also inaugurate completed projects, distribute welfare assistance to beneficiaries, and deliver a special address.

The Anbu Cholai initiative represents a crucial step in the government’s broader agenda to ensure the welfare and dignity of senior citizens through community-based support. After completing his engagements in Tiruchi and Pudukkottai, the Chief Minister is expected to return to Chennai in the evening.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will inaugurate a distinctive welfare initiative -- the “Special Temple Service Scheme” -- for senior couples aged 70 and above at the historic Arulmigu Sri Parthasarathyswamy Temple in Triplicane on Monday.

