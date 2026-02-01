CM Stalin to inaugurate Rs 360 crore health infrastructure projects on Feb 6

Chennai, Feb 1 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is scheduled to inaugurate health department buildings worth Rs 360 crore in the state on February 6, further strengthening the public healthcare system.

In a statement, the Health Minister said the projects to be inaugurated include district headquarters hospitals, primary health centres (PHCs), research centres, and a microbiological research centre at Guindy.

He said these facilities would significantly enhance the reach and quality of government healthcare services.

Subramanian said Tamil Nadu had achieved a national first in preventive healthcare by administering the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to a 14-year-old girl.

“This reflects the state government’s commitment to women’s health and cancer prevention through early intervention,” he said.

Detailing the progress of the Nalam Kaakkum Stalin scheme, the minister said that out of 1,256 medical camps planned across the state, 1,076 camps have already been conducted.

“The remaining camps will be completed before the end of February. So far, 14.16 lakh people have benefited under the scheme,” he said.

The Health Minister said the state’s medical infrastructure had become much stronger since the DMK government came to power.

“At present, 17 districts have headquarters government hospitals. In addition, Rs 1,078 crore has been allocated for establishing and upgrading headquarters government hospitals in 19 more districts,” he said.

Referring to Tiruchirappalli, Subramanian said a new building for the Tiruchy Government Hospital, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 135 crore, has been completed.

“The facility will be opened for public use within the next three weeks,” he said.

He also announced that cancer screening centres would be established in Tiruchirappalli on par with those functioning in Chennai, Madurai, and Thanjavur.

“These centres will help in early detection and timely treatment, thereby reducing cancer-related deaths,” the minister said.

Reiterating the government’s focus, Subramanian said the state would continue to prioritise accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare for all sections of society, with special emphasis on preventive care and strengthening public health infrastructure.

