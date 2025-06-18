CM Stalin to inaugurate 50 water vending machines in Chennai today

Chennai, June 18 (IANS) In a major public welfare initiative to ensure access to clean drinking water for all, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate 50 vending machines across Chennai on Wednesday

The official inauguration will take place near the Marina swimming pool. The initiative, led by the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), is designed to provide 24/7 access to free drinking water, especially benefiting people from low-income backgrounds.

These state-of-the-art water vending machines, also known as water ATMs, have been installed in strategic public locations throughout the city.

According to Metro Water officials, the machines are being installed in two to six key spots within each Corporation zone. Locations include public places such as beaches, parks, temples, bus depots, terminals, and marketplaces -- all identified by the Greater Chennai Corporation for their high footfall and utility.

Each vending machine is linked to a Metro Water pipeline and a storage tank to ensure an uninterrupted water supply. The machines are equipped with a purification system and are monitored around the clock through CCTV surveillance.

Users can choose between two quantities of drinking water -- 150 ml or 1 litre -- depending on their requirement.

“This is a commendable step by the state government, particularly for people who cannot afford bottled water,” said M. Sajesh, a resident of Triplicane. “However, consistent monitoring and timely maintenance will be crucial to ensure the success and sustainability of this project.”

He also recalled a similar initiative launched in 2016 -- ‘Amma Kudineer’ -- under the leadership of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, which was eventually discontinued due to a lack of proper follow-up and maintenance.

Officials from CMWSSB have assured that this new scheme will be actively monitored, with regular inspections and service checks planned to prevent neglect or breakdown.

With the launch of these water vending machines, the government hopes to provide safe, accessible, and free drinking water to the city’s residents -- a move that reinforces its commitment to inclusive urban development and public health.

