CM Stalin to embark on his 5th foreign tour from August 30 to boost investments

Chennai, Aug 21 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will embark on a European tour covering Germany and the UK from August 30 to September 8 as part of his ongoing efforts to attract foreign investments and accelerate the state’s economic growth towards the ambitious target of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

Over the past four years, Cm Stalin has made four overseas trips, visiting Dubai, Singapore, Japan, Spain, and the US, where he met investors and invited them to set up industries in Tamil Nadu.

These efforts are seen as a cornerstone of his industrial development strategy aimed at positioning the state as a global investment hub.

Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa, in a statement, highlighted the tangible success of these missions.

He pointed out that 77 per cent of the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during Stalin’s international visits have already been implemented, marking a new record in execution.

Similarly, 80 per cent of the agreements inked during global investor summits have been translated into action, strengthening Tamil Nadu’s track record in honouring commitments and creating a business-friendly environment.

Rajaa emphasised that this upcoming tour is expected to bring in fresh agreements and business collaborations that will further enhance the state’s industrial profile.

“The consistency in converting MoUs into real investments gives confidence to global investors that Tamil Nadu is a reliable destination for business,” he said.

Minister Rajaa also revealed on his X handle that CM Stalin will leave for Germany and England on the morning of August 30 and will return to Chennai on September 8.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to hold high-level meetings with industrial leaders and sign new business agreements aimed at expanding investment opportunities in sectors ranging from manufacturing to green technology.

The trip underscores Stalin’s proactive approach to economic diplomacy, blending political leadership with aggressive investment promotion.

By taking Tamil Nadu’s growth story directly to global boardrooms, the Chief Minister hopes to secure large-scale projects that can generate employment, boost exports, and solidify the state’s position as India’s leading industrial hub.

With this being his fifth overseas visit since taking office, the focus remains firmly on ensuring that Tamil Nadu not only attracts investments but also sustains them through rapid implementation and effective governance.

