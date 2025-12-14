CM Stalin to attend DMK youth wing’s regional conference in Tiruvannamalai today

Chennai, Dec 14 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin will attend the DMK Youth Wing’s northern regional conference scheduled to be held in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday, party sources said.

The meet, which brings together young party members from across the northern districts of the state, is being organised with extensive preparations. The regional conference covers as many as 91 Assembly constituencies and is being chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin.

A large turnout of youth cadres is expected, reflecting the party’s continued emphasis on strengthening its organisational base among young members.

Ahead of the conference, Chief Minister Stalin released a video message welcoming DMK youth members to the Tiruvannamalai meet. In the message, he described the youth wing as a vital pillar of the party and said such gatherings were essential to nurture ideological clarity, discipline, and a sense of public responsibility among young cadres.

CM Stalin is expected to address the conference, where the focus will be on reinforcing the party’s Dravidian ideology and preparing the youth wing for greater organisational and political responsibilities.

Party leaders said the meeting was conceived as a platform not just for mobilisation, but also for ideological orientation and leadership development.

Referring to the party’s legacy, the Chief Minister recalled how former Chief Minister and DMK founder C.N. Annadurai had welcomed his self-introduction in the Rajya Sabha as a “Dravidian”.

The CM said this assertion of Dravidian identity continues to shape the party’s political philosophy and serves as a guiding principle for the present generation of DMK workers.

According to party sources, discussions at the Tiruvannamalai conference will centre on organisational expansion, grassroots outreach, social justice politics, and effective public engagement, particularly among youth and first-time voters.

Training sessions and deliberations are expected to outline strategies for strengthening the DMK’s presence across Assembly constituencies in the northern region.

With Udhayanidhi Stalin leading the youth wing, the DMK has stepped up efforts to energise young cadres and integrate them more closely with the party’s governance and organisational structures. The Tiruvannamalai regional conference is being seen as a key initiative in that direction, aimed at ensuring ideological continuity and building a strong pipeline of future leaders.

