CM Stalin says coalition govt not suitable for TN; affirms DMK–Congress alliance will continue

Chennai, Feb 11 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin has said that a coalition government is not suitable for the state’s political structure, while reaffirming that the alliance between his party and the Congress will continue in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Read More

Speaking at a private event in Chennai on Wednesday, CM Stalin addressed the current political climate and the prospects for the next Assembly polls.

Responding to calls from some Congress leaders for a formal coalition-style government arrangement, the Chief Minister made it clear that Tamil Nadu’s governance model works best under a stable, single party-led administration rather than a power-sharing coalition.

“A coalition government is not appropriate for Tamil Nadu,” CM Stalin said, adding that while the alliance with the Congress would remain intact, the demand for a coalition government after the elections was unnecessary.

He pointed to recent opinion polls that predict another victory for the DMK-led alliance.

According to CM Stalin, surveys indicate a significant gap between the leading alliance and its rivals.

“There is said to be a 12 per cent difference between the second and third-placed parties. Even a three per cent gap can result in a clean sweep. If it is 12 per cent, it means a massive victory,” he said.

However, the Chief Minister stressed that the party would not become complacent based on poll numbers. Instead, he described the surveys as a source of motivation.

“These results are only an encouragement for us. The DMK alliance is a movement for the people. We will work with greater enthusiasm to turn these predictions into reality,” he said.

When asked whether the upcoming election would be tougher than the 2021 contest, CM Stalin expressed confidence. He said the Opposition alliances were confused and lacked clarity, while the DMK government had delivered on many of its promises over the past term.

“Compared to 2021, this election will be easier for us. Earlier, we promised to deliver. Now we have achievements to show,” he added.

CM Stalin’s remarks come in response to earlier statements by Tamil Nadu Congress President K. Selvaperunthagai, who had advocated for forming a coalition government under the DMK’s leadership.

With Congress leaders reiterating this demand, CM Stalin used the Chennai event to firmly outline the DMK’s stand on governance and alliance politics ahead of the crucial polls.

--IANS

aal/rad