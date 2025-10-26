CM Stalin reviews Adyar River works for 2nd straight day as monsoon gains strength

Chennai, Oct 26 (IANS) Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday undertook a surprise inspection of the Adyar River mouth for the second consecutive day, reviewing the ongoing dredging and widening operations intended to facilitate free flow of floodwater into the Bay of Bengal during the intensifying northeast monsoon.

The inspection, which took place near Srinivasapuram, follows CM Stalin’s earlier visit on October 24. Officials from the Public Works Department and the Greater Chennai Corporation briefed the Chief Minister about the progress of works and the measures taken to prevent flooding in vulnerable zones across the city.

The Chief Minister directed officials to accelerate the widening of the river mouth and ensure that the works were completed before heavy rainfall intensifies in the coming days. He emphasised that the Adyar estuary plays a crucial role in draining surplus water from city reservoirs into the sea, helping to mitigate flooding in low-lying areas.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian, and Thousand Lights MLA Ezhilan accompanied the Chief Minister during the inspection.

The team closely reviewed the dredging machinery deployed along the estuary and interacted with engineers supervising the operations.

Authorities said that the Adyar River mouth had been narrowed over the years due to siltation and encroachments, leading to water stagnation during intense rainfall. The ongoing dredging and desilting efforts are part of the state’s pre-monsoon preparedness plan, which includes strengthening river embankments, clearing blockages in stormwater drains, and installing motor pumps at key flood-prone intersections.

The Tamil Nadu government has intensified preventive measures across the coastal districts following the formation of a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic system in the coming days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rain for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kanchipuram districts in the next 48 hours.

Officials added that round-the-clock monitoring teams have been deployed to track water levels in major reservoirs, including Chembarambakkam and Poondi, and to regulate surplus discharge through the Adyar River into the sea.

CM Stalin instructed officials to maintain high vigilance and ensure that flood-mitigation works remain uninterrupted even during adverse weather conditions.

