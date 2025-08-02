CM Stalin launches statewide health screening camps, urges doctors to see patients as beneficiaries

Chennai, Aug 2 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday launched a statewide initiative titled 'Nalam Kakkum Stalin', under which comprehensive and specialised health screening camps will be organised across the state.

Speaking at the launch event in Chennai, CM Stalin urged doctors to view those visiting hospitals not merely as patients but as beneficiaries of government health programmes.

"The objective of this initiative is not just to treat illness but to ensure the well-being of our people," he said.

"Doctors should consider individuals coming to hospitals as beneficiaries of healthcare schemes and not simply as patients," he said.

Reflecting on his recent health episode, CM Stalin recounted how he was briefly hospitalised last month after experiencing sudden giddiness during a morning walk.

"Even while in the hospital, I continued to function as Chief Minister. I signed files, reviewed government programmes, and interacted with officials. Despite being advised to take rest, I didn't want to remain idle," he said.

He added that meeting people and working for them gives him strength and helps him recover faster.

"I felt I would regain health only if I remained connected with the people and continued to serve them. That's where my energy comes from," the Chief Minister said.

CM Stalin emphasised that the programme was designed to reach every citizen, including those in rural and marginalised areas.

"From the beginning, I insisted that these camps must reach the doorsteps of the people. This initiative is not limited to urban hospitals but extends to remote parts of Tamil Nadu," he said.

The campaign will target people over 40 years of age, particularly those suffering from chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and mental health disorders.

Special attention will also be given to pregnant women, nursing mothers, people with disabilities, tribal populations, and other vulnerable groups.

A total of 1,256 high-level health camps will be conducted across the state.

CM Stalin reiterated that the government's goal is to ensure equitable access to preventive healthcare for all, and the new initiative is a step forward in that direction.

--IANS

aal/svn