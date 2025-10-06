CM Stalin inaugurates TN's second Mahout village at Anamalai Tiger Reserve

Chennai, Oct 6 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday inaugurated the state’s second dedicated village for mahouts at the historic Kozhikamuthi Elephant Camp in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve, Pollachi.

The project aims to provide modern housing and welfare facilities for the tribal mahouts and elephant caretakers who play a crucial role in the state’s famed elephant management tradition.

According to an official release, the new village features 47 staff quarters designed for mahouts and their families. It follows the creation of India’s first mahout village at Theppakadu in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve earlier this year.

CM Stalin inaugurated the Kozhikamuthi project virtually. Kozhikamuthi, one of the oldest and most iconic elephant camps in the country, currently cares for 24 elephants.

The animals are handled by mahouts belonging to indigenous communities, whose knowledge and skill have been passed down through generations. To further integrate tradition with modern practices, the state government has amended service rules to allow direct recruitment of kavadis (elephant assistants) from tribal groups, ensuring that their expertise continues to shape elephant conservation and management.

The upgraded camp also includes new visitor-friendly features such as an elephant viewing gallery and a safe walkway to improve eco-tourism while protecting the habitat.

A major sustainability initiative is the installation of a solar-powered microgrid with advanced battery storage to provide uninterrupted and eco-friendly power supply.

Set up by the State Planning Commission at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore, the system comprises a 124 kWp solar plant, a 516 kWh battery bank, and a 100 kW inverter, ensuring power even during monsoon and overcast conditions.

Senior officials, including Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary for Environment and Forests, and Srinivas R. Reddy, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force), attended the event. State officials said the project reflects Tamil Nadu’s long-standing commitment to protecting its elephants and supporting the communities who work with them.

By combining modern infrastructure, renewable energy, and respect for traditional skills, the Kozhikamuthi Mahout Village is expected to set a benchmark for humane wildlife management and sustainable eco-tourism in India.

