CM Stalin extends birthday greetings to VCK leader Thirumavalavan, calls him 'beloved brother'

Chennai, Aug 17 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday greeted Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and Lok Sabha MP Thol Thirumavalavan on his birthday, hailing him as a “beloved brother” and praising his commitment to social justice and the upliftment of marginalised communities.

In a message on social media, CM Stalin wrote, “Birthday wishes to beloved brother Thirumavalavan, who has deep knowledge, clear thinking, and a desire to work for the welfare of the downtrodden. I wish you, who accompany me in the aspirational journey, a happy and healthy life.”

The Chief Minister also shared a photograph of himself with the VCK leader to mark the occasion.

Thirumavalavan, known for his outspoken advocacy of Dalit rights and social equity, has been at the forefront of Tamil Nadu’s politics for decades.

As the president of the VCK, he has championed the causes of marginalised sections and emerged as a strong voice in both the state and national political arenas.

His party, which is a key ally of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), plays a vital role in reinforcing the coalition’s social justice agenda. The warm greetings extended by CM Stalin highlight the strong bond between the DMK and VCK, two parties that have consistently stood together on issues of communal harmony, caste equity, and minority rights.

Political analysts point out that the camaraderie between Stalin and Thirumavalavan goes beyond electoral alliances, reflecting a deeper alignment of values and political commitments.

Stalin’s gesture also comes at a politically significant time, as Tamil Nadu’s political parties begin to gear up for the 2026 Assembly elections. Observers note that reaffirming ties with allies like the VCK will be crucial for the DMK in consolidating its position and countering the BJP’s efforts to expand its base in the state.

Thirumavalavan’s leadership is widely acknowledged for combining intellectual clarity with grassroots activism, and his speeches in Parliament and public forums often emphasise the need to protect the rights of the downtrodden.

By recognising him as a “beloved brother” and wishing him well, Stalin underscored the DMK’s respect for his role in strengthening the state’s progressive political fabric.

The exchange of birthday wishes thus served not only as a personal gesture of goodwill but also as a reaffirmation of the enduring alliance between the DMK and the VCK, rooted in shared ideals of justice, equality, and inclusive development.

