CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM Shivakumar share pleasant moments with PM Modi during B'luru visit

Bengaluru, Aug 10 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s pleasant conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bengaluru on Sunday has become a topic of discussion among the public and the state’s political circles.

CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar are known for often criticising Prime Minister Modi with sharp remarks.

The interaction began with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah holding Prime Minister Modi’s hand while presenting him with a bouquet and exchanging pleasantries. At the inauguration venue of the Yellow Line Metro services at R.V. Road (Ragigudda) Metro Station, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar took the lead in showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi the new station and shared details about the project.

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah were seen closely interacting with Prime Minister Modi throughout the event.

When the Prime Minister took a ride on the newly inaugurated 19.15-kilometre Yellow Line Metro from R.V. Road to Bommanahalli Metro Station, the three leaders -- PM Modi, CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar -- sat side-by-side, appearing to be enjoying the journey, engaging in delightful conversation.

CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar sat on either side of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, maintaining a continuous conversation with him. Dy CM Shivakumar was seen pointing out of the Metro train and explaining various aspects to the Prime Minister.

Both CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar were also seen sharing hearty laughter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the journey. This development surprised many, and photos and videos of the interaction have gone viral on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a 19.15-km ride from R.V. Road (Ragigudda) Metro Station to Bommanahalli Metro Station on Sunday, after waving the green flag to inaugurate the Yellow Line Metro services.

Eight children, 16 girl students from government schools, and eight workers who were part of the Yellow Line Metro project had the opportunity to travel with Prime Minister Modi. During the journey, he interacted with the girl students, women, Metro workers, and staffers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Yellow Line Metro services at the R.V. Road (Ragigudda) Metro Station on Sunday, which connects Bengaluru’s Central District to the tech hub, Electronics City. He also purchased a ticket by scanning the QR code at the Metro station before entering the platform.

