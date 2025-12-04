CM Sharma urges Non-Resident Rajasthanis to strengthen state's development efforts

Jaipur, Dec 4 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Thursday that Rajasthan is achieving new milestones in development and that the state government aims to ensure the active participation of non-resident Rajasthanis in this journey of progress.

In this spirit, the government is organising a grand Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas on December 10, with participation encouraged from every sector of society and the economy.

CM Sharma has invited All India and various Central Service officers of Rajasthani origin posted across the country to join the event, noting that their contributions have been instrumental in positioning Rajasthan as an emerging investment hub. Their experience, insights, and networks, he said, are invaluable for accelerating the state's growth and attracting fresh investment.

The Chief Minister was addressing a video conference from his residence with All India and Central Service officers of Rajasthani origin posted in different states, convened as part of the preparations for Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas.

He noted that Rajasthan, the largest state in the country in terms of area, holds immense investment potential. The government, he said, is making consistent efforts across key sectors such as tourism, energy, water, power, and industry to unlock this potential.

He highlighted that during last year's Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore were signed, and groundbreaking ceremonies have already been completed for projects worth Rs 7 lakh crore, signalling strong investor confidence in the state.

CM Sharma said that officers of Rajasthani origin maintain an emotional connection not only with their current place of duty but also with their homeland. Many among them, he added, have introduced notable innovations and best practices in their respective fields of work.

Describing these officers as a vital link between the state government and the global Rajasthani diaspora, he appealed to them to encourage non-resident Rajasthanis, entrepreneurs, and investors to explore opportunities in Rajasthan across diverse sectors. He also urged them to participate actively in the upcoming Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas and share their valuable suggestions for the state's development.

The Chief Minister emphasised that non-resident Rajasthanis have earned recognition worldwide through their dedication, enterprise, and leadership, thereby enhancing the state’s prestige both nationally and internationally.

To further strengthen this connection and institutionalise support for the diaspora, the government has established a dedicated Non-Resident Rajasthani Department to prioritise the interests, concerns, and issues of Rajasthani origin individuals living outside the state.

He expressed confidence that the upcoming Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas would provide fresh impetus to diaspora engagement and open new avenues of investment, innovation, and development for Rajasthan.

During the conference, officers appreciated the Chief Minister’s initiative to connect officials of Rajasthani origin with their homeland and the state's development agenda.

They reaffirmed their emotional bond with Rajasthan and lauded the government's efforts to promote investment through enhanced ease of doing business measures and industry-friendly policies.

Officers also shared experiences from their respective states, offering constructive suggestions in areas such as strengthening the single-window clearance system, tourism branding and marketing, planned urban development, eco-tourism, logistics and warehousing, and boosting investment in textiles and other key sectors.

Several All India and Central Service officers -- including Manoj Joshi, Vivek Bhardwaj, Babulal Meena, Anju Sharma, O.P. Gupta, Tanmay Kumar, Sunil Paliwal, Naresh Pal Gangwar, and others -- shared their suggestions and observations via video conferencing.

Chief Secretary V. Srinivas and senior officials of the state government were also present at the meeting.

--IANS

arc/pgh