CM Sharma on one day trip to Jodhpur to attend Loktantra Senani Samman Samaroh

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma arrived in Jodhpur on a one-day visit on Thursday to participate in three major events.

His schedule includes attending the 11th convocation of IIT Jodhpur, inspecting the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Sambal Fortnight Camp, and participating in the division-level Loktantra Senani Samman Samaroh (Democracy Fighters’ Honour Ceremony) held on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency.

The CM will attend the 11th convocation of IIT Jodhpur at Karwad from 12:30 to 1:30 P.M., after which he will inspect the Antyodaya Sambal Fortnight Camp at village Daije and from 2:30 to 3:30 P.M. he will attend the division-level Loktantra Senani Samman Samaroh at the Marwar International Centre in Polytechnic College Campus. Finally, at 3:40 P.M., he will depart for Jaipur from Jodhpur Airport

The Chief Minister will be the chief guest at the Loktantra Senani Samman Samaroh, organised to honour democracy fighters on the occasion of 'Constitution Murder Day', commemorating 50 years since the Emergency.

Preparations for the programme have been finalised by the district administration.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs, Law, and Legal Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel will also be in Jodhpur on Thursday. He is scheduled to attend the IIT Jodhpur convocation, Antyodaya Pakhwada camp at Daijer at 12:25 P.M. and will also attend the Loktantra Senani Samman Samaroh at 2:30 P.M. He will depart for the airport at 3:40 P.M., and return to the Circuit House by 4:20 P.M. for an overnight stay.

Earlier, on Wednesday CM Sharma said, "The state government is ensuring that welfare schemes reach the person at the very last rung of society through the Deendayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Sambal Fortnight. An appeal is made to the general public and public representatives to motivate those in need so that they can directly benefit from these schemes."

--IANS