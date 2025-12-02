CM Sharma meets PM Modi; invitation extended for Pravasi Rajasthani Sammelan

Jaipur, Dec 2 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House on Tuesday. The meeting is being viewed as politically significant in Rajasthan, as the Chief Minister has now scheduled a cabinet meeting for Wednesday.

PM Modi was formally invited to attend the Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas Sammelan, scheduled for December 10 in Jaipur. The event is being organised as part of the state’s commitment made during the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit last year to celebrate the day annually.

This will be the first-ever Pravasi Rajasthani Sammelan, aimed at connecting Rajasthanis living across India and abroad and recognising their contributions.

The event will take place at the JECC auditorium. Prime Minister Modi had also inaugurated the Rising Rajasthan Summit on December 9, 2024.

As the state government celebrates its second anniversary in December, there were discussions regarding the celebrations for two years of good governance.

Meanwhile, following the meeting, speculation regarding a possible cabinet reshuffle has also intensified in the state.

Sources indicate the Chief Minister briefed the Prime Minister on the proposed reshuffle, and approval may have been sought.

Sharma took oath on December 15, 2023, and his council of ministers on December 30, 2023. However, despite nearly two years in office, cabinet expansion and political appointments remain pending.

With similar exercises underway in Madhya Pradesh and earlier in Chhattisgarh, party insiders believe Rajasthan may soon see significant ministerial and political appointments, possibly even sweeping changes similar to Gujarat’s full cabinet overhaul in 2022, say party insiders.

A cabinet meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, December 3, at 3 PM at the Secretariat, followed by a Council of Ministers meeting at 4 PM. Further, this was the Chief Minister’s second visit to Delhi within five days. His earlier visit included a meeting with Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri regarding the Barmer Refinery.

The refinery inauguration, earlier planned for the government’s second anniversary, has reportedly been postponed. Sharma also visited Delhi on November 13, after which major bureaucratic reshuffling took place, including the replacement of Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant with B. Srinivas.

--IANS

arc/dan