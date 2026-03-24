CM Sarma hails UNESCO tag for Charaideo Moidams, credits BJP's double-engine govt

Guwahati, March 24 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the inscription of the Charaideo Moidams as a UNESCO World Heritage Site reflects global recognition of the state’s rich cultural legacy and the 600-year-old heritage of the Ahom kingdom.

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In a post on X, the Chief Minister described the development as a “fitting tribute” to the historical and cultural significance of the Moidams, which are burial mounds of Ahom royalty.

“Global recognition for the 600-year-old legacy of Charaideo Moidams! Due to the efforts of the Double Engine Government led by Adarniya Narendra Modi ji, Charaideo Moidams got the UNESCO World Heritage Site status, in a fitting tribute to the glorious legacy of our Ahom kingdom,” CM Sarma wrote.

The Charaideo Moidams, often referred to as the “Pyramids of Assam”, are located in the Charaideo district and are considered one of the most important archaeological and cultural sites of the state. They date back to the Ahom dynasty, which ruled Assam for nearly six centuries.

The recognition by UNESCO is expected to boost global visibility of the site, promote tourism, and contribute to preservation efforts.

Officials believe the World Heritage status will also help attract international scholars and researchers to study the unique burial practices and architectural traditions of the Ahom era.

CM Sarma credited the Centre and the state government for coordinated efforts in securing the prestigious tag, highlighting what he described as the benefits of the “double engine government” -- a term used by the BJP to denote alignment between the state and the Centre.

The development has been widely welcomed across Assam, with historians and cultural enthusiasts calling it a landmark moment for the state’s heritage conservation efforts.

The Charaideo Moidams are the first cultural property from Assam to receive the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscription, marking a significant milestone in showcasing the region’s historical legacy on the global stage.

--IANS

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