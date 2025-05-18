CM Sangma visits two-century-old Meghalaya village, hails govt effort to uplift rural economy

Shillong, May 18 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma visited Tangmang village under the Pynursla sub-division in East Khasi Hills, marking the first time a sitting chief minister has set foot in the village, officials said on Sunday.

Tangmang, known for its over two-century-old heritage, was founded by settlers seeking refuge following a devastating earthquake. Its name, ‘Tangmang’, meaning “precisely right” or “adequately sufficient,” reflects its deep-rooted cultural significance.

Impressed by the exceptional craftsmanship of the villagers, the Chief Minister directed his officials to procure the village’s products in bulk for gifting to visiting dignitaries and high-ranking officials, branding them as unique representations of Meghalaya’s artisanal excellence. “This is a memorable visit,” Sangma said.

“As a government, we believe that development must be holistic -- while we invest in large infrastructure, we must also implement initiatives that directly uplift people’s lives,” he stated.

Stating that the government is committed to uplifting the rural economy through different activities, the Chief Minister said, “Supporting our artisans and weavers is a core vision of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government. Through various welfare schemes, including support to Self Help Groups (SHGs) and village organisations, we aim to empower local communities and improve livelihoods.”

Renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty, with cascading waterfalls and rivers flowing into the Bangladeshi plains, Tangmang is also a hub of traditional bamboo craftsmanship and weaving.

During his visit, the Chief Minister was given a warm reception by the residents, who showcased their intricate bamboo and handicraft products, particularly handwoven mats. The CM also announced the establishment of a Handicraft Training Centre in Tangmang village. The centre will include modern infrastructure, machinery, and residential facilities for trainees to learn from master craftsmen in the village.

He also encouraged the community to upscale their production, enhance product development, and explore markets beyond the state to maximise their potential. During the visit, the Chief Minister also held a CM-Connect session, engaging directly with villagers and listening to their concerns. Responding to a request from a local student, he assured that a new building for Tangmang Secondary School will be sanctioned under the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund.

