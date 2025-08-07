CM Sangma reaffirms people-centric approach on railway projects in Meghalaya

Shillong, Aug 7 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on Thursday, reiterated that the state government will prioritise public consultation and consensus before moving ahead with any railway projects in the Khasi Hills, Jaintia Hills, or Garo Hills regions.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sangma emphasised that while railway connectivity is crucial for the state's long-term economic development, the concerns of local communities must be addressed through open dialogue and engagement.

"From an economic progress standpoint, railways are important for a hill state like Meghalaya. But this is also a sensitive matter with multiple concerns raised by citizens," the Chief Minister said.

He urged political parties to adopt a constructive approach and actively participate in the upcoming meeting of the all-party committee on railways, which was formed to deliberate on the issue.

"I appeal to all political parties to change their mindset and join the discussion with an open mind," CM Sangma said.

Chief Minister Sangma stressed that the state government's approach will be inclusive and consultative, irrespective of the region.

"Whether it's the Garo Hills or Khasi Hills, we will engage with communities, hear their concerns, and work to build consensus. If there are hurdles, we will try to resolve them collectively. Development must come in a way that takes everyone along," he added.

Despite some Ministers expressing support for railway development, Chief Minister Sangma said that no final decision will be taken without involving the stakeholders.

"We will not impose anything. Our aim is to ensure that growth happens while respecting people's sentiments," he added.

When asked whether survey work had begun for a proposed railway extension in South Garo Hills, the Chief Minister clarified that no such activities have commenced.

The railway debate in Meghalaya has long been mired in controversy, with concerns over land rights, illegal immigration, and cultural erosion often at the forefront of public opposition.

