CM Saha assures support to Tripura student assaulted in Gurugram by live-in partner

New Delhi/Agartala, March 3 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday assured all possible support to the parents of a 19-year-old girl from the state who was allegedly brutally assaulted in Gurugram, officials said.

An official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in Agartala said that CM Saha, who is currently in New Delhi, met the victim’s parents and expressed solidarity with them.

The girl was allegedly assaulted by her live-in partner, triggering widespread outrage across Tripura and other northeastern states.

In a Facebook post, the Chief Minister said: “In this heartbreaking time, I met the parents of the Gurugram victim in New Delhi today.”

With deep empathy, I assured them of our commitment to unwavering support from the Tripura government and directed Tripura Bhawan’s Special Chief Resident Commissioner in Delhi to stand by their side. The Tripura government has already decided to bear all treatment costs of the victim. Our hearts are with you,” he added.

CM Saha earlier said that his Haryana counterpart, Nayab Singh Saini, had assured him of ensuring justice in the case involving the alleged assault of the Tripura student in Gurugram.

At the Chief Minister’s request, Tripura Social Welfare Minister Tinku Roy visited the hospital to assess the situation and extend support to the victim.

CM Saha also said he had earlier communicated with the office of the Union Health Minister to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the girl.

The victim, who was pursuing biotechnology studies in Gurugram, was allegedly subjected to severe physical torture by her live-in partner, identified as Shivam (19). The incident came to light in the third week of last month when the victim made a distress call to her mother, alleging that her partner had confined her in a room and assaulted her continuously for three days.

According to the victim’s mother, the accused befriended her daughter through online chatting a few months ago and promised to marry her.

She alleged that he confined her daughter for three days and subjected her to inhuman torture, including forcing her to drink urine.

The accused, Shivam, a resident of Delhi’s Narela area, was arrested on February 19 after an FIR was registered against him at the Badshahpur police station in Gurugram.

Recounting the ordeal, the victim’s mother told the media and police that her daughter had called her in distress, saying: “I do not have time, I will be murdered… Shivam has been beating me continuously and burning me for the last three days. He will kill me today.”

She further alleged that the accused burned her daughter’s private parts using sanitiser and stabbed her multiple times.

Upon receiving the call, she immediately approached the Gurugram Police, who rescued her daughter and admitted her to the hospital.

“My daughter is a very good student and has gone to Gurugram only for her studies. Shivam somehow lured her through online chatting. Her condition became critical due to the inhuman torture,” the mother said, demanding exemplary punishment for the accused.

Earlier, police said the accused had allegedly established physical relations with the girl on the pretext of marriage.

The Gurugram Police said they are closely monitoring the case. Charges of rape and assault have been added to the FIR, and the accused has been sent to judicial custody.

Further investigation is underway.

The victim was initially admitted to AIIMS Delhi and is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital, police said.

