CM Revanth Reddy urges Centre to approve semiconductor projects for Telangana

Hyderabad, July 17 (IANS) Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday requested Union Minister for IT and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to expeditiously give approval for semiconductor projects in Telangana.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the Union Minister to approve the proposed Advanced System in Package Technologies (ASIP) project and Micro LED Display Fab Project Crystal Matrix as Telangana is already equipped with world-class infrastructure, conducive environment for innovations and state of the art world-class research and development centres.

Accompanied by state IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and State Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, the Chief Minister met Ashwini Vaishnav in Delhi.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, CM Reddy brought to the notice of the Union Minister Telangana's request for the establishment of a high-tech electronics park in Muchcherla, Rangareddy district under the EMC 2.0 scheme.

The Chief Minister urged Ashwini Vaishnaw to approve setting up of a new electronic manufacturing park near proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) and the Union Minister responded positively.

CM Revanth Reddy also appealed to Railways Minister to give permission for new projects to increase railway connectivity in Telangana. He stated that Regional Ring Rail project has been proposed parallel to the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road.

Since the Railway Board has already given permission for the final location survey, the Chief Minister requested the Railway Minister to give approvals for the Rs 8,000 crore Regional Ring Rail project.

The CM briefed the Union Minister about the benefits of the Regional Ring Rail which will increase connectivity between rural and urban areas and reduce traffic congestion at major stations in Hyderabad. The project will also reduce rural poverty and improve employment opportunities in urban areas.

CM Revanth Reddy also demanded sanction of a railway line connecting Hyderabad Dry Port to Machilipatnam (Bandar) Port in Andhra Pradesh. He explained that that this route will help in the export of medicines, electronic devices and food processing products.

The Union Minister was also urged to set up Kazipet Railway Division for efficient railway operations in the state. The Chief Minister also requested the Railway Minister to sanction new railway lines for the development of backward areas in Telangana and for the connectivity of various areas mainly for industrial and agricultural exports and imports.

He sought sanction for Vikarabad-Krishna (122 km - estimated cost Rs 2,677 crore), Kalwakurthy-Macherla (100 km - Rs 2,000 crore), Dornakal-Gadwal (296 km - Rs 6,512 crore), Dornakal-Miryalguda (97 km - Rs 2,184 crore) and requested that the Railways bear the entire cost of the new projects.

