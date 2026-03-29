CM Revanth Reddy questions Centre over failure to act against KCR in Kaleshwaram case

Hyderabad, March 29 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday asked the Centre why it failed to act against former CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao and ex-Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao despite the state government entrusting the CBI with the investigation into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project.

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Speaking in the State Legislative Assembly, he suggested that the BJP leaders from the state raise the issue with the Centre.

He remarked that running away from the House after making suggestions has become the habit of BRS legislators.

The Chief Minister was reacting to a suggestion by BJP member Venkataramana Reddy, supporting the demand of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for a House Committee to probe the allegations of corruption and illegal mining against Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Amid the BRS demand for a House Committee probe, a BJP member suggested that the Congress government agree to the demand to ensure the smooth functioning of the House.

Responding to this, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recalled the allegations of BJP leaders that Kaleshwaram had become an ATM for KCR.

"It was not just us -- even the country's Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister stated that KCR's family was involved in looting the money in the Kaleshwaram project. Union Minister Kishan Reddy had asserted that if the Kaleshwaram case is handed over to the CBI, KCR and Harish Rao would be put behind bars within 48 hours. Trusting their words, we indeed handed over the Kaleshwaram case to the CBI,” he said.

The Chief Minister said even after many months, the Centre has failed to take action against KCR and Harish Rao.

Alleging that the BJP is hand-in-glove with the BRS, Revanth Reddy claimed that the two parties shared votes and seats during the Parliamentary elections. “It would be more appropriate for BJP leaders to offer suggestions after ensuring that KCR and Harish are sent to jail in the Kaleshwaram case,” he said.

The Chief Minister alleged that Harish Rao's younger brother, Mahesh Rao, intimidated the owners of private industries in Balanagar, Mahabubnagar district, and transferred hundreds of acres of land into his name using the 'Dharani' portal.

“If Mr Harish Rao agrees, we are prepared to constitute a House Committee to investigate this matter. If KTR and Venkataramana Reddy truly believe that Harish Rao is an honest man, then they should agree to the formation of a House Committee," he said.

The ruling party members raised strong objections to BRS stalling the proceedings over the demand for a House Committee to probe into allegations of illegal mining. They said the government has already proved its sincerity by ordering the CB CID inquiry into the illegal mining since 2014.

Minister for Legislative Affairs D. Sridhar Babu said there was no need for a House Committee after the government itself came forward to order a probe by CB CID.

--IANS

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