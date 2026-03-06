CM Revanth Reddy plans night-tourism along Hyderabad's Musi river

Hyderabad, March 6 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Friday that night-tourism will be promoted along the Musi river in Hyderabad.

He reiterated the state government's plan to develop a Musi riverfront.

He said that along the riverbanks, night tourism will be promoted to generate employment and boost economic activity.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Eco Hill Park at Kothwalguda.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the Radial Road–2 interchange, which will connect to the Budwel Layout, aimed at strengthening road connectivity and improving urban infrastructure in the region.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy defended Musi Riverfront project amid the continuing criticism from opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Bharatiya Janata Party, which claim that it will render large number of people homeless.

He remarked that no one wants to live in the polluted conditions of the Musi river.

The Chief Minister said that new development projects sometimes create difficulties for certain communities but assured that the state government will not abandon those affected.

"People who lose land or houses due to development projects will be fully supported, and comprehensive rehabilitation and facilities will be provided to displaced families," he added.

He said that the state government is committed to restoring the city's beauty and transforming it into one of the greatest cities in the world.

"When we try to improve the city, some people oppose it, saying if they could not do it, we should not do it either," he remarked.

The Chief Minister said that public representatives were sent abroad to study international models of urban development so that Hyderabad can adopt the best practices in city planning.

Referring to the development of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said the project initially faced opposition, but today it has become a major asset for the city and the state.

He also announced that Shamshabad will emerge as a Bullet train hub, with proposed high-speed rail connectivity from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Amaravati, and Chennai.

He said that Hyderabad will be developed to compete with major global cities, and leading international companies are showing interest in investing in the city.

The Chief Minister added that companies associated with global leaders such as Donald Trump and Elon Musk are exploring opportunities to come to Hyderabad.

Stating that Hyderabad is one of the most beautiful cities in the country, he said it has the potential to become a world-class city if it is governed with vision and commitment.

He asserted that there is no city in the country more beautiful than Hyderabad and that the state government is determined to further enhance its global stature.

The Chief Minister recalled that during the tenures of former Chief Ministers Chandrababu Naidu and Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, Krishna and Godavari river waters were brought to Hyderabad, significantly strengthening the city's water supply.

He also noted that under the erstwhile Nizam's rule, renowned engineer Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya designed and implemented flood-control measures on the Musi river.

The Nizam administration also planted medicinal plants in the Vikarabad region.

Highlighting the city's rich heritage, the Chief Minister said that Hyderabad is home to several historic landmarks such as Osmania Hospital, Golconda Fort, and the State Assembly building, which stand as symbols of its glorious past.

However, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed concern that Hyderabad has been affected by encroachments and garbage accumulation over the years.

