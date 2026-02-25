CM Revanth Reddy for promoting Telangana as manufacturing hub

Hyderabad, Feb 25 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has emphasised that constructive plans should be envisaged to invite investments from the leading global companies and promote Telangana as a manufacturing hub.

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen paid a courtesy call on the Chief Minister at the latter's residence here on Wednesday

Shantanu Narayen, who is also a member of Telangana Rising-2047 Vision Board, and the Chief Minister discussed the steps to be taken by the state government on global trends and the opportunities in investments.

They exchanged views on global trends and the policy measures the State government should undertake to leverage emerging opportunities.

The Adobe CEO and the Chief Minister discussed global manufacturing, green energy, the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on jobs, skilling and reskilling.

Chief Minister Reddy stressed that the state government should prepare new plans and go aggressively in attracting huge global investments.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to transform Telangana into a manufacturing powerhouse and underscored the importance of attracting leading global institutions and companies through well-structured strategic plans.

They also deliberated on the impact of the AI revolution on the economy and explored ways to effectively harness AI in the coming years.

The Chief Minister also enquired from Shantanu Narayen about the impact of the AI revolution on the economy.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy sought continued guidance and cooperation from Shantanu Narayen in driving Telangana forward on the path of sustained development.

The State government, on December 9, 2025, unveiled the Vision 2047 document with the ambitious goal to transform the state into a $3 trillion economy by 2047, with an interim milestone of $1 trillion by 2034.

The document laid down the roadmap to achieve the targets with a set of key strategies, with the principal strategy of dividing the state into three sector-specific zones - CURE (Core Urban Region Economy), PURE (Peri Urban Region Economy), RARE (Rural Agri Region Economy).

The vision document was released during the valedictory session of Telangana Rising Global Summit at the upcoming Bharat Future City.

--IANS

ms/uk