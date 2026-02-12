CM Rekha Gupta to inaugurate Delhi Khel Mahakumbh tomorrow

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said on Thursday that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Friday, will inaugurate "Khelo Delhi – Delhi Khel Mahakumbh" on the lines of Khelo India to strengthen and promote a vibrant sports culture in the national capital.

Read More

Earlier on Thursday, Minister Sood hosted an interactive dialogue regarding the upcoming Delhi Khel Mahakumbh.

Along with media representatives, more than 50 sports influencers from across India, Arjuna Awardees, fitness coaches, and sports personalities participated in the interaction.

Expressing gratitude to the participants, Minister Sood said that Delhi has no shortage of talent but what is required is the right platform and opportunity.

The Delhi government is organising competitions in seven major sports disciplines during the initial phase of the Mahakumbh, including football, basketball, volleyball, kabaddi, and other selected events.

The competitions will be conducted across 17 major stadiums in Delhi, including Chhatrasal Stadium, Bawana, Najafgarh, Vikaspuri, South Delhi, and other key locations.

Minister Sood told that the formal inauguration of the event will take place on Friday at Chhatrasal Stadium, to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Gupta.

The opening ceremony will feature a grand march-past led by Delhi's para-athletes.

Highlighting the scale of participation, Minister Sood said that more than 16,000 athletes have already registered, and the registration process is ongoing.

"The Delhi government aims to ensure participation of more than 30,000 athletes in this month-long sports festival. In the coming years, the target is to expand participation to more than one lakh grassroots athletes annually," he added.

The Education Minister emphasised that the Mahakumbh will provide a significant platform for women athletes as well.

"Adequate attention will be given to women's safety and participation. Increased involvement of women in sports will create a positive ripple effect, encouraging more women to actively participate."

Minister Sood noted that sports instill discipline among youth and play a crucial role in keeping them away from substance abuse and other social evils.

"Through this initiative, not only will emerging talent be identified, but structured efforts will also be made to support their progression to national and international levels," he said.

Minister Sood also announced that international cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador of Delhi Khel Mahakumbh to inspire young athletes and generate enthusiasm for sports among the youth.

--IANS

rch/khz