CM Rekha Gupta performs ‘kheer ceremony’ ahead of Delhi Budget Session

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, performed the traditional ‘kheer ceremony’ on Monday ahead of the city government's upcoming Budget Session, continuing a practice she started last year.

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The ceremony involves preparing the traditional Indian dessert, offering it to God, and distributing it among those involved in preparing the budget and the public.

CM Gupta said, “Our budget will provide development and boost to over 3 crore people living in Delhi.”

She is set to present her second successive Delhi Budget on March 24, emphasising continued progress and inclusive growth for the city.

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood, speaking to IANS on the upcoming budget, remarked, “The past year was one of redefining governance. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government passed a historic budget and ensured its excellent implementation, meeting the expectations of the people of Delhi.”

BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay noted, “We cannot reveal the details yet. The Chief Minister will present the budget, and it will focus on Delhi’s holistic development, reflecting the prosperity and progress the city experienced over the past year.”

MLA Harish Khurana added, “Bharatiya Janata Party government has focused on development from the beginning, following the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.’ People who are associated with Delhi and work for the residents of Delhi have been included for this reason.”

On the significance of the session, Khurana said, “See, this is a very important session in which Delhi’s budget is to be presented. It is starting today, beginning with the budget overview along with the Chief Minister. The Economic Survey will be presented today, and Delhi’s budget will be presented tomorrow.”

The Kheer Ceremony, now an annual tradition initiated by CM Gupta, reflects the blending of cultural practices with modern governance. Devotees and officials alike participated in the ceremony, marking the ceremonial beginning of Delhi’s budget preparations.

As the national capital prepares for the Assembly session, expectations are high that the forthcoming budget will continue to focus on infrastructure, social welfare, education, and employment opportunities, ensuring holistic growth for the city’s residents.

--IANS

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