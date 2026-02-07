CM Rekha Gupta launches Rs 400 crore projects in Matiala area in West Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday laid the foundation stone for development works worth approximately Rs 400 crore in the Matiala Assembly constituency, reiterating her commitment to development.

The Chief Minister stated that there would never be a shortage of funds for rural development.

Taking a dig at previous governments, the Chief Minister said that villages were ignored and development schemes were never implemented on the ground. As a result, roads deteriorated over time, essential facilities such as drainage and sewerage remained neglected, and villages were kept disconnected from the mainstream of development.

She said that these foundation stones are not merely bricks and mortar, but represent a strong foundation of public trust, improved amenities, and a better quality of life for citizens.

The Chief Minister informed that the Delhi government has approved a budget of around Rs 400 crore for the Matiala Assembly constituency, which will significantly accelerate development works in the area.

She emphasised that the government’s objective is not to confine development to paperwork, but to implement it on the ground and bring visible, positive change in the lives of every citizen.

Present at the programme were West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Matiala MLA Sandeep Sehrawat, MCD Chairperson of the Najafgarh Zone, Savita Sharma, along with other dignitaries.

Sharing details of the projects, the Chief Minister said that the initiatives include strengthening of roads, drains, drainage systems, parks, community spaces, and various civic amenities.

Construction of roads connecting rural and urban areas will improve connectivity, making travel easier and boosting the local economy, she said.

Emphasising rural upliftment, she said several new Arogya Mandirs have been established in the area, enabling residents to access better healthcare facilities close to home.

Two Atal Canteens have also been started in the Matiala Assembly constituency, providing nutritious meals at just Rs 5, proving extremely beneficial for the poor, workers, and the underprivileged. In addition, the installation of new pipelines and tubewells in nearby villages is strengthening water supply systems, offering relief from water-related problems, she said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated several civic development projects in the AC and SD Blocks of the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the objective of the Delhi Government is not merely to carry out construction activities, but to make citizens’ daily lives more convenient, safe, and dignified.

In the AC Block and SD (C) area, works to construct and improve roads, drains, and drainage systems will be undertaken. These include the construction of RMC (Ready Mix Concrete) roads and drains using RCC technology, road strengthening, and reinforcement of the drainage system, which will provide relief from waterlogging during the monsoon season, the statement said.

