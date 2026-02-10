CM Rekha Gupta launches ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ fest in Delhi University

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated a 10-day ‘Vasantotsav 2026’ Bhajan Clubbing event at Ramjas College, University of Delhi, praising ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ as a remarkable initiative that brings devotion, culture, and youthful energy onto one platform.

The musical performance by Leela Band filled the entire atmosphere with devotion. Along with students, the Chief Minister, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, and other dignitaries also participated in the bhajan presentation.

Chief Minister Gupta said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, has emphasised the need to connect the youth with culture and devotion and has appreciated beautiful initiatives like ‘Bhajan Clubbing’.

The Prime Minister has described bhajan and kirtan as the soul of Indian culture and praised this tradition, and the Delhi government’s effort through ‘Vasantotsav 2026’ is a step in the same direction, she said.

The Chief Minister stated that ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ is an innovative initiative to reconnect the younger generation with their cultural roots, rich heritage, and spiritual consciousness.

Through ‘Bhajan Clubbing’, Delhi is today witnessing a wonderful confluence of devotion, culture, and youthful energy, where spiritual experience is emerging in a new form alongside modern expression, she said.

Mishra said that, inspired by PM Modi’s encouragement of Indian culture, bhajan-kirtan, and youth participation, the Delhi government is connecting the youth with Indian traditions through a special cultural series from February 10 to February 19.

This is another meaningful effort towards making Delhi the capital of art and culture, along with being the capital of the nation, he said.

On Wednesday, Raghav Raja will present a musical performance at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College; on February 12, India Music Collective will perform at ARSD College, while on the same day, Sadho Band will present its music at Shaheed Sukhdev College.

On February 13, Rahasya Band will offer a soulful performance at Shyam Lal College, and on the same day, the atmosphere at PGDAV College will be filled with devotion through the bhajans of Keshavam.

On February 16, Keshavam will perform in the University Stadium, and on February 19, this spiritual and cultural journey will reach a special milestone at Shivaji College with the SAM Band.

