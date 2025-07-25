CM Rekha Gupta, Kapil Mishra inaugurate Teej Mahotsav in Delhi

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The vibrant spirit of Indian culture came alive on Friday as the Teej Mahotsav 2025 was inaugurated at Dilli Haat, Pitampura, in the gracious presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister of Art, Culture, Language, and Tourism Kapil Mishra.

The three-day festival (July 25-27) is being celebrated as a symbol of tradition, women’s empowerment, and cultural pride. The event is being organised by the Delhi government.

Several women MPs from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Rajasthan joined the programme. CM Rekha Gupta expressed heartfelt gratitude for their participation, saying, “The Parliament is in session, yet my MP sisters took time to attend — it is a matter of immense joy for me.”

Addressing the crowd, the CM lauded the efforts of the Women’s Wing and MPs, acknowledging their presence as elevating the grandeur of the event. “We envisioned making this Teej celebration memorable, and today it stands as a reality,” she said. She urged women to fully enjoy the three-day festivities, remarking with affection, “When there’s celebration in the air, my sisters forget the heat or cold and bring colour and life to every event.”

Kapil Mishra echoed this sentiment as he highlighted the festive spirit and meticulous planning that went into the celebration. “From the moment I saw the preparations and the excitement among the women here, I knew this festival had become exactly what we had dreamed of,” he stated. Referring to the clear weather, he added, “Even the gods are supporting us — not a drop of rain today.”

The venue has been transformed into a cultural wonderland, with over 100 colourful stalls. Of these, 80 showcase traditional handicrafts and handloom products, while 25 offer culinary delights from various states. Special discounts are being provided at stalls run by women entrepreneurs, promoting female self-reliance and entrepreneurship.

In her keynote address, CM Rekha Gupta said that Teej is not just a traditional festival but a vibrant expression of women's dignity, community participation, and cultural heritage. She called on the women of Delhi to participate enthusiastically and help transform the celebration into a cultural movement.

Mishra added that the Teej Mahotsav is being shaped not just as a cultural festival, but as a celebration of creativity, enterprise, and collective pride. He asserted that the event is entirely free, making it inclusive for women from all walks of life. “Delhi is not only an administrative capital but is fast becoming a cultural capital, and festivals like this are testimony to that transformation,” he said.

The Mahotsav also features a host of engaging activities to blend tradition with modern creativity. Highlights include mehndi competitions, bindi decoration, rangoli art, traditional swings, selfie points, and a dedicated kids’ zone with storytelling, magic shows, and interactive games to ensure the entire family enjoys the event.

To encourage youth and women’s creative participation, competitions such as a Teej Quiz and Slogan Writing are being held, offering cash prizes of Rs 3,000 (first), Rs 2,000 (second), and Rs 1,500 (third).

To expand its reach, the festival is also being promoted through digital platforms and popular women influencers on social media, ensuring Delhi’s cultural pulse resonates in the digital space as well.

Preparations for the event were overseen through several meetings led by Kapil Mishra at the Delhi Secretariat, involving the BJP Mahila Morcha, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), and social workers.

Mishra stated that the Teej Mahotsav is a heartfelt tribute to the women of Delhi, their cultural consciousness, and collective strength. “It’s not just a preservation of tradition but a step forward in establishing Delhi as the cultural capital of the nation,” he said.

