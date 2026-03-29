CM Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva join campaign to train party workers

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Mega Training Campaign 2026, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended a training camp for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at her home mandal, Shalimar Bagh, for two hours and encouraged party workers to make the most of the organisational initiative, a city BJP leader said on Sunday.

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"The Delhi BJP organised residential training camps across 68 mandals over the weekend, through which nearly 7,200 mandal-level workers were trained," he added.

"As of now, training has been completed in 171 out of 256 mandals in Delhi," the Chief Minister said.

The seven-session residential training camps were addressed by BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, and other senior speakers.

Delhi BJP President Sachdeva, while addressing the Vinod Nagar Mandal, said that BJP's trained workers are different from those of other parties because they are nurtured in the ideology of cultural nationalism and integral humanism.

"They work with a spirit of "we" rather than "I", staying away from ego while serving both the nation and the organisation," he added.

Sachdeva said that through this mega training campaign, the BJP aims to prepare more than 1,00,000 trained workers.

"They (BJP workers) are being trained in ideological foundations, party history and development, organisational functioning, expansion strategies, booth management, achievements of Central and state governments, and the use of social media and AI."

Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra addressed the Madanpur Khadar West Mandal; BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri addressed Kalkaji Mandal; MP Yogendra Chandolia addressed Swaroop Nagar, Nangloi, and Dev Nagar mandals; MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat addressed Roshanpura and Dichaukalan mandals; State General Secretary Vishnu Mittal addressed Paharganj; MP Praveen Khandelwal addressed Ballimaran, Kohat, and Kudesia Nagar wards; and Minister Ashish Sood addressed sessions in Janakpuri.

Senior state office-bearers also addressed sessions on various training topics: Treasurer Satish Garg in Nangal Thakaran, Kishanganj, and Ballimaran; Sumit Bhasin in Dev Nagar; Praveen Shankar Kapoor in Dev Nagar, Sadh Nagar, Paharganj, Ranjit Nagar, and East Patel Nagar; and Minister Sona Kumari in Dev Nagar Mandal.

--IANS

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