CM Patel to inaugurate Tana-Riri music festival in Gujarat's Vadnagar tomorrow

Gandhinagar, Nov 21 (IANS) The annual Tana-Riri music festival, a cultural event celebrating Gujarat's classical music legacy, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday in Vadnagar, Mehsana district.

This year, renowned classical vocalist Kalapini Komkali will be felicitated with the Tana-Riri Music Honour Award.

The two-day festival, beginning Saturday, will feature evening performances of classical vocal, instrumental music and folk genres by acclaimed artistes.

On the second day of the festival, Minister of State for Forest, Environment and Transport Pravin Mali will be the chief guest.

The festival, organised annually by Sangeet Natak Akademi under the Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities Department, was instituted in 2003 by the then Chief Minister and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate the immortal legacy of the legendary sisters Tana and Riri.

The music honour award was introduced in 2010. This year's lineup includes classical renditions by Kalapini Komkali, instrumental recitals by Niladri Kumar, and folk presentations by Ishani Dave on the first evening.

On the following day, classical vocalist Dr Subhadra Desai, instrumentalist Ninad Adhikari and team, and folk artist Parth Oza and troupe will perform.

The festival commemorates the historic contribution of Tana and Riri, granddaughters of poet-saint Narsinh Mehta's daughter Sharmistha, who earned a revered place in Gujarat's musical heritage.

As legend holds, their mastery over Malhar 'raag' soothed the burning effect caused by Tansen's recital of Deepak raag.

Their devotion to music and sacrifice is honoured every year at their samadhi site in Vadnagar, where the festival has been held since 2003.

Meanwhile, Gujarat is set to host Spatak Classical, a vibrant celebration of India’s rich classical music tradition, adding to the state's growing cultural calendar.

The festival will bring together acclaimed vocalists, instrumentalists and emerging artists for a series of performances that highlight the depth of Hindustani and Carnatic styles.

Spatak Classical aims to create an immersive musical experience for audiences while strengthening Gujarat's position as a thriving hub for classical arts alongside flagship events like the Tana-Riri 'Mahotsav'.

--IANS

janvi/svn