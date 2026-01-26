CM Patel, Guv Devvrat lead state-level Republic Day celebrations in Gujarat

Tharad (Gujarat), Jan 26 (IANS) The 77th Republic Day was celebrated at the helipad ground in front of the newly constructed court building at Malupur in the Vav-Tharad district, where Gujarat’s state-level function was held in the presence of Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The ceremony was organised in the newly formed district in keeping with the practice of holding the state-level Republic Day celebration in different parts of Gujarat -- a tradition initiated during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure as the state’s Chief Minister.

Governor Acharya Devvrat unfurled the national flag and paid homage to it, following which he took the salute during the ceremonial parade.

During the flag-hoisting, flower petals were showered from a helicopter, a moment that drew widespread attention from those present.

Around 1,600 personnel of the Gujarat Police, organised into 22 platoons, participated in the march-past and saluted the national flag.

The programme also featured cultural performances and demonstrations presented by police contingents, reflecting discipline, service and national unity.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended greetings to citizens on the occasion. In his message, he said, “On the 77th Republic Day, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all citizens. We remember with gratitude the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the independence of the nation and the visionaries who framed our Constitution.”

He added that India was moving steadily towards its goal of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047. “It is the responsibility of every citizen to remain united, uphold constitutional values and work with the spirit of ‘Nation First’ so that India can secure a leading position on the global stage,” he said.

While the state-level celebration took place at Vav-Tharad, district-level Republic Day functions were also organised across Gujarat, including in Ahmedabad, in accordance with established protocol.

As part of the statewide observance, Ministers of State represented the government at various locations.

Minister of State for Cottage Industries Swarupji Thakor attended the Republic Day function at Shankheshwar in Patan district, while Minister of State for Primary, Secondary and Adult Education Rivaba Jadeja was present at the celebrations held in Gadhada in Botad district.

In nine districts, Collectors hoisted the national flag at designated taluka headquarters. These included Meghraj in Aravalli district, Ogd in Banaskantha, Amod in Bharuch, Bhanvad in Devbhoomi Dwarka, Kalavad in Jamnagar, Keshod in Junagadh, Tankara in Morbi, Uchchhal in Mandvi, and Tapi in Surat district.

The ceremonies at these locations were conducted with official honours and participation from administrative officers, security personnel, students and local residents, marking the national day across the state.

