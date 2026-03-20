CM Patel extends Cheti Chand greetings, cites Sindhi community role in Gujarat's growth

Ahmedabad, March 20 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Friday that the Sindhi community has played an active role in the state's development while preserving its distinct identity, as he flagged off a procession of Lord Jhulelal to mark the festival of Cheti Chand in Ahmedabad.

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Chief Minister Patel extended greetings to members of the Sindhi community on the occasion before inaugurating the procession at Naroda Patiya area, where the programme was organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the Cheti Chand Mahotsav Committee.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, "Cheti Chand is a sacred festival dedicated to the worship of Dariya Dev, and it also marks the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri."

"The Sindhi community is known for courage, hard work and enterprise, and has showcased its talent in trade, commerce and several other fields," he added.

Referring to the Sindhi community's historical migration, Chief Minister Patel said: "The Sindhi community, which came from Sindh and made Gujarat its motherland and 'karmabhoomi' (land of work), has preserved its language and identity while mixing into state's culture like sugar in milk, thereby actively contributing to the development of the state."

He added that this faith reflects the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" (One India, Great India).

He said such religious and community events are important to ensure that younger generations remain connected to their traditions and heritage.

Chief Minister Patel also appealed to the community to take part in initiatives launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including "Catch the Rain", "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" and "Swachh Bharat".

Naroda BJP MLA Payal Kukrani said the Sindhi community had left its homeland of Sindh to protect its religion and culture.

"Since then, they (Sindi community) made India its home while contributing significantly to national development," she added.

Senior Ministers, local leaders, saints and a large number of attendees were also present.

--IANS

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