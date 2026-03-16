CM Omar reviews supply of essential commodities, fuel in J&K

Jammu, March 16 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the stock position of essential commodities and petroleum products in the Union Territory.

Read More

An official statement said the meeting was convened in view of the upcoming festivals of Eid and Navratri and the prevailing geopolitical situation in West Asia.

The meeting was attended by ministers Sakina Itoo and Satish Sharma, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Principal Secretary (Home), Commissioner Secretary (Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs), Commissioner Secretary (Information), heads of departments, Deputy Commissioners of all districts, Director Information, Executive Director of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Ashutosh Gupta, representatives of oil companies and other concerned officers.

Officials stationed outside the Union Territory attended the meeting through virtual mode.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the availability and supply position of petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other essential commodities across Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the officers, Abdullah emphasised that the administration must remain vigilant and proactive to ensure that no artificial scarcity, hoarding or black marketing takes place in any district.

“I think the administration as a whole is well aware of the situation and also on top of things. I would just like to reiterate that while the Food and Supplies Department does its work, this must be complemented and supplemented at the district level,” the Chief Minister said.

He directed all Deputy Commissioners to maintain strict oversight in their districts to ensure smooth supply and fair distribution of essential commodities.

“Ensuring that there is no hoarding, artificial scarcity or black market conditions created will require strong oversight at the district level. Since all districts and Deputy Commissioners are connected to this meeting, please take these instructions on board,” he said.

The Chief Minister also stressed that the administration must remain alert as the duration of the current crisis remains uncertain.

“We don’t know how long this will last. It could last a couple of days, it could last a few weeks. Let us assume it may last longer than we are comfortable with. Therefore, the alert that we are on must continue to ensure that no artificial scarcity or black marketing situations are created,” he said.

He also directed the Information Department to regularly update the public about the stock position and supply of essential commodities to prevent rumours and panic buying.

“Ensure that the Information Department keeps people informed on a regular basis so that we keep reassuring them about our strong position and the available supplies. By detailing the steps taken and the stock position, we can ensure that elements trying to misuse the situation are not able to do so,” Abdullah said.

The Chief Minister also directed the administration to maintain constant vigil over the availability of commercial LPG, particularly in view of the ongoing Navratri, the upcoming Eid festival and the beginning of the tourist season.

He called for taking inputs from stakeholders such as restaurateurs and hoteliers before any rationalisation of commercial LPG supply is undertaken, keeping in view the expected tourist inflow and festive season ahead.

Earlier in the meeting, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Satish Sharma shared inputs and warned that certain elements might attempt to exploit the prevailing situation.

He assured that any unscrupulous elements trying to take advantage of the circumstances would be dealt with strictly.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo also stressed that Deputy Commissioners must ensure that no violations such as black marketing, hoarding or profiteering occur in their respective districts.

He directed them to extend all possible support to the Legal Metrology and Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs departments to ensure effective monitoring and enforcement.

Commissioner Secretary Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Saurabh Bhagat gave a detailed presentation on the supply and stock position of petroleum products and LPG in Jammu and Kashmir.

The presentation highlighted that despite global disruptions, the stock position of petroleum products and LPG in Jammu and Kashmir remains stable.

The meeting was informed that adequate reserves of petrol, diesel and LPG are available across storage facilities and distributorships in the Union Territory.

To ensure sustained availability and prevent misuse, several regulatory measures have been implemented.

The meeting was also informed that the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system has been introduced to ensure that LPG cylinders are delivered only to genuine consumers.

Oil marketing companies have also launched an e-KYC campaign to verify customer authenticity and identify inactive or duplicate LPG connections.

Regarding non-domestic LPG supplies, a temporary cap of 20 per cent of the average monthly consumption has been imposed, while ensuring uninterrupted supply to essential institutions such as hospitals and educational establishments.

The presentation further informed that the Government of India has provided an ad hoc allocation of 468 kilolitres of PDS superior kerosene oil (SKO) for cooking and lighting purposes, primarily targeting vulnerable groups including Antyodaya Anna Yojana families, the statement added.

--IANS

sq/pgh