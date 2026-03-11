CM Omar reviews plan to expand, modernise JK Houses across India

Jammu, March 11 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday reviewed plans for the expansion and modernisation of JK House properties across India.

An official statement said: “Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today reviewed plans to establish new JK Houses in Dwarka in the national capital and Mumbai, and to revamp existing government properties across several states and Union Territories to strengthen Jammu and Kashmir’s presence nationwide.

“The review meeting was attended by Resident Commissioner J&K Ramesh Kumar and senior officers of the Resident Commission and concerned departments. They presented updates on the ongoing projects, budgetary requirements as well as future development plans aimed at strengthening the institutional infrastructure outside Jammu and Kashmir."

While reviewing the progress of multiple infrastructure projects being handled by the J&K Resident Commission, the Chief Minister stressed that all upcoming and renovated JK House properties must showcase the rich cultural heritage and distinctive identity of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Ensure that the new constructions and restructuring of existing properties carry a local touch of Jammu and Kashmir’s rich cultural legacy so that these government assets reflect a unique blend of heritage and modern functionality,” the Chief Minister said.

The meeting reviewed the status of J&K government properties in Dwarka and 5, Prithviraj Road in New Delhi, Chandigarh, Amritsar and Mumbai and also discussed proposals for expansion and modernisation of facilities meant for officials, students, patients and visitors from Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was informed that the government has initiated steps to establish a new JK House in Dwarka, New Delhi, to augment accommodation and administrative infrastructure for J&K officials and visitors.

Similarly, the government is pursuing the development of a JK House at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai to enhance J&K’s presence in the country’s financial capital.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised that these government properties should serve as symbols of pride for Jammu and Kashmir and showcase its cultural richness and architectural identity.

“These institutions must make J&K proud of its properties and should stand as dignified representations in different regions of the country,” he said, directing the officers to ensure quality infrastructure and timely completion of projects.

While reviewing the proposed JK House in Amritsar, the Chief Minister asked the concerned authorities to take up the issue of land consolidation with the Punjab government.

He said that the presently available land parcels are scattered and may not serve the intended purpose of building a functional government facility.

The Chief Minister instructed the officers to request the Punjab government to allot a single, consolidated plot so that a properly planned JK House can be developed in Amritsar.

Regarding the Navi Mumbai project, the officers informed the Chief Minister that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) worth Rs 29.56 crore has been submitted to the administrative department along with a capital expenditure proposal of about Rs 30 crore for construction of the facility.

The meeting also discussed the possibility of entrusting the execution of the project to government-owned agencies in Maharashtra to ensure smooth and hassle-free construction.

The Chief Minister advised the officers to study similar government properties established by other states and Union Territories across the country so that best practices in infrastructure development, architecture and service delivery can be incorporated into the upcoming J&K facilities.

“Benchmark these projects with the best state guest houses and institutional facilities across the country so that Jammu and Kashmir develops world-class infrastructure for its residents visiting these cities,” he said.

The Chief Minister stressed that efforts should be made to complete these projects within the shortest possible timeframe so that new facilities for officers, students, patients and other visitors from J&K are made available at the earliest.

The meeting also deliberated on the allotment of construction and renovation works to agencies such as the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for efficient execution of projects.

Earlier, Resident Commissioner Ramesh Kumar gave a comprehensive presentation to the Chief Minister on the status of various government properties managed by the Resident Commission, including offices, staff quarters, guest houses and VIP accommodation facilities.

He highlighted several development proposals including the upgradation of VIP rooms into suites at the Chanakyapuri JK House complex, redevelopment of the Rajaji Marg property in New Delhi and extension of guest house facilities at 5, Prithviraj Road.

The meeting also reviewed the condition of other properties under the Resident Commission’s management in cities such as Chandigarh, Amritsar, Malabar Hill in Mumbai and Sirsa in Haryana.

