CM Nitish lays foundation, inaugurates projects worth Rs 914 crore in Bihar's Jamui

Patna, March 18 (IANS) On the second day of the 'Samridhi Yatra', Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday visited Jamui district, where he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated a series of development projects worth Rs 914 crore.

Read More

During the visit, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for 189 development schemes worth Rs 312 crore and inaugurated 181 completed projects worth Rs 602 crore, dedicating them to the people of the district.

Upon his arrival, he was accorded a warm welcome by senior leaders and party workers at the helipad.

Among the key projects, Kumar inaugurated the Kundghat Reservoir Project, inspected the site, and issued directions to officials for its effective implementation.

He also visited departmental stalls, interacted with beneficiaries, and distributed assistance cheques during the event.

Addressing a large gathering at the ‘Jan Samvad’ programme, the Chief Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to the overall development of Bihar, including backward regions like Jamui.

During his speech, CM Nitish Kumar made a light-hearted remark while noticing movement in the crowd: “Ladies, why are you running away? Everything is being done for your sake. I was watching you all, and it felt wonderful to see you present -- surely you are not going to leave just because I have started speaking?”

Several prominent leaders were present on the occasion, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Cabinet Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Shreyasi Singh, and former minister Sumit Kumar Singh.

Following his Jamui visit, CM Nitish Kumar proceeded to Nawada, where he continued his outreach under the yatra.

In Nawada, he laid the foundation for 21 schemes worth Rs 244 crore and inaugurated 37 completed projects worth Rs 55 crore.

An interesting moment occurred during the Nawada event when the stage anchor mistakenly referred to Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary as the “Chief Minister”.

As Choudhary rose to speak, the anchor repeated the announcement, prompting a brief moment of amusement.

Choudhary responded with folded hands before proceeding with his address.

--IANS

ajk/pgh