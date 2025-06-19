CM Nitish Kumar flags off 600 new police vehicles to strengthen law and order in Bihar

Patna, June 19 (IANS) Amid rising crime incidents across Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday flagged off a fleet of 520 four-wheelers and 98 two-wheelers from his official residence at 1, Anne Marg. The vehicles, dedicated for use by the police force in the state, aim to bolster law enforcement capabilities and enhance mobility in crime response and investigation.

Before the official inauguration, the Chief Minister inspected the vehicles and interacted with police officials to understand the operational framework and deployment strategy.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Nitish Kumar said, “The addition of these vehicles will significantly increase the efficiency of the police force in Bihar. This move will ensure better law and order management and enable faster investigation and arrest in criminal cases.”

The event began with Director General of Police Vinay Kumar welcoming the Chief Minister with a sapling, symbolising environmental responsibility and goodwill.

The new fleet will be deployed across Bihar to support daily police operations, improve response time, and ensure better public safety in both urban and rural areas.

This development comes as part of the government's broader efforts to modernise policing infrastructure ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The people of Bihar have witnessed a surge in crime in recent years.

As per the official data of Bihar Police, there were 232 reported murder cases in 2024 while in 2025 so far it is 233 cases.

Murder cases remain a major concern for the Bihar Police department with shootouts being reported nearly on a daily basis.

In the first five months of 2025 as many as 490 rape and gang-rape cases have been registered across various police stations in Bihar.

The new fleet of vehicles will aid the police department in providing more security to the people of Bihar and efficient policing.

Prominent dignitaries present at the inauguration function included Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Principal Secretary to CM Deepak Kumar, Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, Principal Secretary to CM Dr. S. Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, Additional Director General of Police, Special Branch Sunil Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Headquarters Kundan Krishnan, Additional Director General of Police, Provisioning Ajitabh Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister Kumar Ravi, Secretary of Home Department Pranav Kumar, Director General of Police, Patna Range Garima Malik and other senior officials.

