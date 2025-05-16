CM Nitish Kumar flags off 166 deluxe buses including 20 reserved for women

Patna, May 16 (IANS) In a major boost to Bihar’s public transport system, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday flagged off 166 new deluxe buses, including 20 exclusively reserved for women passengers.

The ceremony took place at the CM’s official residence at 1 Anne Marg in Patna, in the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and Road Transport Minister Sheela Kumari.

Of the total fleet, 20 buses have been earmarked exclusively for women and will operate in Patna and select other districts, offering a safer and more inclusive travel option for female commuters.

The remaining 144 buses will run across inter-regional routes, serving both male and female passengers throughout the state.

The fleet comprises both AC and non-AC buses, designed to offer enhanced comfort, affordability, and reliability. Ahead of the inauguration, the Chief Minister personally inspected the buses to review safety and comfort features.

“This initiative is part of the state government’s commitment to making public transport more accessible and inclusive, particularly across rural, urban, and semi-urban areas,” said a senior official from the transport department.

The new buses are expected to strengthen inter-district connectivity, reduce commuter congestion, and provide upgraded services to daily passengers. The introduction of women-only buses also reflects the state’s growing focus on gender-sensitive infrastructure and women's empowerment.

The Bihar government plans to further expand its public transport network in the coming months, with a focus on safety, punctuality, and digital integration.

In parallel, the Nitish Kumar-led government is also prioritizing road infrastructure. The Rural Works Department alone is set to invest Rs 25,000 crore in road repairs in 2025. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of continuous monitoring, prompt grievance redressal, and rigorous maintenance to ensure quality roads.

The state’s Road Construction Department is also undertaking several key infrastructure projects to improve connectivity across Bihar.

--IANS

ajk/skp